MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with cloudy skies and areas of light showers as a warm front moves through. Temperatures will be mild at first, likely in the mid to upper 50s. By midday, showers slack off some. Temperatures reach the lower 60s.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Into the afternoon, a few areas of sunshine may exist. Temperatures continue to climb with a strong southwest breeze, likely between 10 and 20 mph. Highs reach the upper 60s to about 70.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Another wave of light to moderate showers will likely develop during the evening. These will likely taper off by midnight as a cold front moves in. But it doesn’t move through. Temperatures only slip into the mid-50s with mostly cloudy skies by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: As this cold front stalls into Tuesday, expect some clouds to build. We remain mostly cloudy, but dry during the day. Temperatures reach 70. Then more clouds build into Tuesday night. Temperatures slip into the mid-50s.

Then on Wednesday, scattered light showers will build across the area. Additional showers and thunderstorms build into the midday hours, eventually developing into a squall line for the afternoon. With these storms, we cannot rule out the risk for damaging wind, hail and tornadoes. We’ll be monitoring the potential closely in the coming days.