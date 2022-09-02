FRIDAY MORNING: Scattered showers across western Arkansas will gradually move into central Arkansas Friday morning. These will be off and on with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Eastern parts of the state remain partly cloudy and mostly dry. Temperatures will reach the low-80s by midday.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: A few areas of sunshine may come out at times in the afternoon. But still, scattered showers and storms are likely across the western half of the state. A few pockets of excessive rainfall will be possible. Temperatures reach the mid and upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few storms linger into the evening, some of which may put out some heavy rain and lightning. That said, a few high school football games could be rained out or delayed. That won’t be the case in most situations, though.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Mostly cloudy skies continue into our weekend with more hit-or-miss showers and storms. These will carry over into Sunday as well. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s. A few storms may linger into your Labor Day.