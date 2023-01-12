THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect any lingering moisture to dry out quickly. But some clouds may linger through mid and late-afternoon. Temperatures will be colder, likely into the upper 40s to lower 50s. A strong wind from the northwest will make it feel more like upper 30s to lower 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies clear out through the night, dropping temperatures into the lower 30s by Friday morning. Winds remain breezy from the north, likely between 10 and 15 mph. Wind chills will make it feel more like 20s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine should dominate your Friday, though temperatures will remain colder. Look for highs around the upper 40s with wind chills in the low 40s. Winds remain breezy, likely between 10 and 15 mph.

Expect clear skies and less wind Friday night, dropping temperatures into the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Saturday brings more sunshine, but not much more warmth. Highs reach about 50. Then as winds shift from the south, temperatures return to 60 Sunday with perhaps a few more clouds.

Rain returns for Martin Luther King Day with another round likely by Thursday. The Thursday round of showers and storms could be on the strong to severe side. Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the most accurate weather information.

Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.