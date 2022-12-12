MONDAY MORNING: Areas of fog are likely with some pockets of mist. Otherwise, we’re mostly cloudy throughout your Monday morning. Temperatures start out in the mid and upper 40s. Then by midday, we only reach about 50.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds linger through the afternoon with perhaps a few sprinkles or areas of drizzle. Temperatures remain steady in the lower 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Temperatures remain in the lower 50s through most of the night with a few spots in the upper 40s. Clouds remain thick with perhaps a few more showers Tuesday morning. Areas of fog will be possible Tuesday morning as well.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: A line of strong storms will work their way into western Arkansas shortly after daybreak Tuesday morning. These will continue advancing eastward throughout the state, likely reaching the Little Rock Metro around midday or early afternoon.

As storms progress east, they may intensify with a risk for damaging wind and isolated tornado risk. That threat is primarily for southern Arkansas, though a few storms may be strong as they move through central and northern Arkansas as well. Highs reach the mid and upper 60s.

Storms work their way through eastern and southeast Arkansas during the afternoon hours. The severe risk will be out of here by 10 p.m. But some showers may linger into Wednesday morning as temperatures slip to about 50. Into late-week, we will be much cooler and drier with highs in the 40s and 50s.