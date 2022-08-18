THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Showers will gradually come to an end in southern Arkansas early in the afternoon, though a few sprinkles could linger into late-afternoon. Across the rest of the area, we’re mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid and upper 80s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds re-build across our southern counties into the night, perhaps coming with a few isolated showers. But most of the area will be partly clear and dry with temperatures in the mid-60s.
FRIDAY: Expect more sunshine Friday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to nearly 90. Humidity remains relatively low, though. Other than a few early morning sprinkles in southern Arkansas, we should stay dry Friday.
SATURDAY & BEYOND: Humidity ramps up a bit more into Saturday as temperatures reach the lower 90s. A few isolated showers and storms may return. Then another cold front arrives Sunday, bringing more rain and cooler temperatures for early next week.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.