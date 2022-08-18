THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Showers will gradually come to an end in southern Arkansas early in the afternoon, though a few sprinkles could linger into late-afternoon. Across the rest of the area, we’re mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds re-build across our southern counties into the night, perhaps coming with a few isolated showers. But most of the area will be partly clear and dry with temperatures in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Expect more sunshine Friday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to nearly 90. Humidity remains relatively low, though. Other than a few early morning sprinkles in southern Arkansas, we should stay dry Friday.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Humidity ramps up a bit more into Saturday as temperatures reach the lower 90s. A few isolated showers and storms may return. Then another cold front arrives Sunday, bringing more rain and cooler temperatures for early next week.