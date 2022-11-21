MONDAY AFTERNOON: Expect more sunshine mixed with a few clouds. Temperatures will be warmer than over the weekend, though we will still be chilly with highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear, though some clouds linger over eastern Arkansas. Overnight lows slip into the lower 30s. Areas of frost are still likely Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will bring more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures, likely with highs near 60. Then clouds increase a bit more into Wednesday morning with temperatures slipping into the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: We will see clouds increase even more during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer then as well, perhaps into the lower 60s. Then showers ramp up Wednesday night into Thursday, making for a soggy Thanksgiving travel forecast.

Some showers linger into Friday as colder air flows in with a strong northwest wind. Highs will only reach the mid-40s in central Arkansas Friday, so this will come with a cold rain. Up in the higher elevations, some of this rain may transition to a wintry mix. Then we dry out into the weekend.