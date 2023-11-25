TODAY AND SUNDAY: Cool and mostly sunny weather will continue on Saturday. On Sunday there is a low chance for some cold rain showers. A weak low-pressure system will try to move in from the west, but it’s running into some very dry air, so I don’t expect much rain.

WORKWEEK: Monday will be cold with morning temperatures below freezing and afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will warm each day Tuesday through Friday. By the end of the week, high temperatures will be in the low 60s. It looks like we could see rain on Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

