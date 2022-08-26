FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine and heat continue to thrive Friday afternoon. Temperatures likely climb into the lower 90s with heat index values in the mid-90s. No rain is anticipated.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear into the night with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s. No rain is expected.

SATURDAY: More sunshine is on tap Saturday. But a few more isolated showers and storms may return. Most will likely dodge these. With some outdoor events like the Salt Bowl Saturday night, it should be noted that these will not linger throughout the entire evening. Most will fade away around sunset.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: More showers and storms build on Sunday into Monday. But still, these will be only scattered. Some may see sunshine and dodge all these storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and likely will stay in the upper 80s with some lingering rain chances through mid-week.