FRIDAY: We start out our Friday with clear skies and cool temperatures, mostly in the lower to mid-50s. Through the morning, sunshine will warm temperatures into the upper 70s around midday.

Temperatures continue to climb through Friday afternoon with abundant sunshine. Highs reach the low and nearly mid-80s. Then into the night, a warm front starts to move in. This will keep temperatures milder as clouds increase. Lows slip into the lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Early morning clouds and perhaps some drizzle will be possible Saturday morning. But by midday, sunshine returns and temperatures continue to climb. Highs reach the lower to mid-80s.

Storms build into the late-afternoon and evening, some of which will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind. The tornado risk is low, though it isn’t zero. Click here for more information on this risk.