WEDNESDAY MORNING: Areas of dense fog are likely across southern Arkansas. But otherwise, we’re mostly sunny through the morning with temperatures reaching the mid-70s by midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect mostly sunny to become partly sunny at times Wednesday afternoon. But we do stay dry with temperatures well above average. Highs reach the lower 80s, likely just short of tying a record set back in 2005.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear overnight. But temperatures will be slightly cooler due to a push of drier air from the east. Lows slip into the mid-50s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: We will see plenty of sunshine Thursday as well. But temperatures will be slightly cooler, likely in the mid-70s. Clouds increase Thursday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

As this front moves in, it will bring some light showers to the area Friday morning. Temperatures start out in the 50s. But with this passing front, we likely stay in the 50s Friday afternoon. Some additional showers will be possible Friday night as well.

For the weekend, we’re looking much drier with far colder temperatures. Highs will be near 50 both Saturday and Sunday with frost and freezing conditions Saturday night.