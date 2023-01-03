TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday afternoon with a breezy southwest wind, warming temperatures into the lower 70s. We remain dry for anyone who may be picking up damage left behind following Monday’s storms.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Some extra clouds will move through. But we remain dry. After midnight, skies clear out a bit more with temperatures slipping into the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday with temperatures a bit cooler, likely in the upper 50s to about 60. Then with clear skies, we drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Thursday will bring more sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs reach the mid-50s. Then as we head into Friday, clouds increase and temperatures warm up a bit more. Highs reach the lower 60s. Showers return on Saturday with highs in the mid-60s.