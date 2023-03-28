TUESDAY MORNING: Clouds will quickly move out through the morning, giving way to plenty of sunshine by midday. Wind will pick up from the north, likely between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures start out near 50 before approaching 60 around lunch.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine remains dominant through your Tuesday afternoon. But a breezy north wind between 10 and 20 mph will keep temperatures from warming much more than mid-60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: With mostly clear skies overnight, temperatures will fall more efficiently. Wind calms down a bit more, dropping temperatures into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some frost will be possible into our higher elevations of northern Arkansas.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Sunshine will carry us into the middle of the work week. Winds shift from the south between 5 and 10 mph, warming temperatures a bit more. Highs reach the upper 60s.

Clouds gradually increase into Thursday. But temperatures still warm up. We’ll start the day in the mid-40s. Then by the afternoon, we’ll reach the lower 70s. Then a warm front moves in Thursday night and Friday morning, warming temperatures a bit more with increasing showers.

As this warm front spreads moisture across the state, this will increase our risk for severe storms. Friday’s risk will be more widespread, including all or most of Arkansas. This will come with a threat for tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail. Click here for more information.

After a pleasant weekend, the pattern becomes more active again early next week with some potential for severe storms. As we head into what appears to be a more active spring severe weather season, be sure to stay with the most accurate weather team in Arkansas.