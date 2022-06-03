FRIDAY MORNING: A few residual morning clouds are likely following last night’s cold front. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s in most cases. Overall, the area will start out dry. But a few stray showers moving through eastern Oklahoma could creep into our western counties briefly during the early morning. Fog will be possible in these areas as well.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: By midday, sunshine will dominate. This will continue throughout the afternoon, warming temperatures into the lower 80s. This will come with lower humidity as winds remain light from the north.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain clear into the night. Humidity will be low as well. As a result, temperatures drop just a bit faster than usual. By Saturday morning, temperatures slip into the upper 50s and lower 60s again.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Sunshine will remain dominant into Saturday as well, heating temperatures up a bit more. Highs reach into the mid-80s. A stray shower will be possible, though storms become a bit more likely as heat and humidity cranks up Sunday and next week.