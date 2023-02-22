OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s tonight with a southwesterly wind sustained around 10-15mph. Clear conditions are anticipated as drier air moves in behind a cold front which passed through the state Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Warm weather continues Thursday, but we will have drier conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s. The average high in Little Rock this time of year is 57°F. It’ll be mostly sunny earlier in the day with more clouds gradually building in by Thursday evening. Wind will start out of the west in the morning and turn more northerly through the day around 10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Friday and Saturday will be far cooler with highs in the 50s and mornings in the 40s. Light showers are expected this weekend with storms back late Sunday night into very early Monday.

