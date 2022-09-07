WEDNESDAY MORNING: Expect mostly sunny skies to start your Wednesday. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible in southern Arkansas. But these won’t be around long. Temperatures reach the mid-80s by lunchtime.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Showers should continue to push out of the area by Wednesday afternoon, leaving us mostly sunny. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to about 90.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies clear out even more overnight, allowing temperatures to slip a bit more than recent mornings. We should drop into the upper 60s by Thursday morning.
THURSDAY & BEYOND: Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and slightly lower humidity. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s with no rain. More sunshine is expected into Friday, though clouds increase a bit more later in the day. Showers return into the night, becoming a bit more scattered into Saturday. Cooler temperatures return early next week.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.