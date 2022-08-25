THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible, mainly in southern Arkansas. Most will stay rain-free.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear overnight with rain-free conditions. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine is on tap Friday with perhaps a brief, isolated shower. Temperatures will be a bit hotter, likely into the lower 90s. With humidity, it may feel more like mid-90s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is on tap for Saturday. Like the day before, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out. But those rain chances ramp up a bit more Sunday into Monday. Temperatures drop into the mid and upper 80s into early next week.