THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible, mainly in southern Arkansas. Most will stay rain-free.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear overnight with rain-free conditions. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.
FRIDAY: More sunshine is on tap Friday with perhaps a brief, isolated shower. Temperatures will be a bit hotter, likely into the lower 90s. With humidity, it may feel more like mid-90s.
SATURDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is on tap for Saturday. Like the day before, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out. But those rain chances ramp up a bit more Sunday into Monday. Temperatures drop into the mid and upper 80s into early next week.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.