WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Showers should continue to push out of the area by Wednesday afternoon, leaving us mostly sunny. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to about 90.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies clear out even more overnight, allowing temperatures to slip a bit more than recent mornings. We should drop into the upper 60s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and slightly lower humidity. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s with no rain.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is expected into Friday, though clouds increase a bit more later in the day. Showers return into the night, becoming a bit more scattered into Saturday. Cooler temperatures return early next week.