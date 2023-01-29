TONIGHT: A cold front will move across Arkansas overnight. This will bring rain showers to central and southern Arkansas. Temperatures will rapidly drop behind the front. We will be in the 30s by Monday morning. Northwest/northcentral Arkansas is already near or below freezing. Freezing rain (ice) will cause slick roads up north. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for locations where freezing rain will fall.

MONDAY: Monday will be cold, cloudy, and breezy. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. By the late afternoon (4-6 PM) precipitation will move in. This will fall as rain in southern Arkansas, but locations north of I-40 will see freezing rain(ice) and sleet. As temperatures fall Monday night the rain/freezing rain line will move further south.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Tuesday and Wednesday are the days that will be most impacted by the freezing rain/sleet. Icy roads and even power outages will be possible across parts of Arkansas.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: It looks like warm air will finally win out on Thursday. This will allow for the freezing rain/sleet to change to plain rain and will help melt the ice. The sun will finally come out Friday and next weekend!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

