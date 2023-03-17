FRIDAY MORNING: A few areas of light drizzle will be possible early in the morning across south Arkansas. Otherwise, clouds begin clearing out some as a cold north wind brings drier air to the region.

Temperatures start out in the lower to mid-30s. Wind chills are in the 20s and 30s, so dress warmly. By midday, temperatures reach the mid and upper 40s, perhaps about 50. Wind remains strong out of the north, so wind chills will be still be an issue.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Expect partly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Temperatures only reach the lower 50s as winds gradually calm down.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Freeze Warnings go into effect at midnight, continuing through 9 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures slip into the lower 30s. So be sure to protect any plants that are sensitive to the cold by covering them or bringing them indoors.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: With another reinforcing shot of cold air, temperatures may be about as cold if not a little colder than Friday. Despite a little sunshine, temperatures only reach the lower 50s. Wind chills will likely remain in the 40s all day.

Then into Saturday night, another Freeze Warning will go into effect. This includes most of the state as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s Sunday morning. Sunday remains cold, likely in the upper 40s with sunshine. Then we’ll likely have another freeze Monday morning.

Monday will kick off a warming trend, but it will be a slow one. Highs reach the mid-50s Monday. We reach the 60s on Tuesday and Thursday followed by 70s on Wednesday. Clouds will be in and out with perhaps a shower or two on Tuesday.