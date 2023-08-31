THURSDAY: Nice and sunny with low humidity. Breezy at times. Highs near 88. Wind: NE 8-12 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows near 65. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with low humidity. Highs near 90. Wind: NE 4-8 mph.
by: Joel Young, CBM
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joel Young, CBM
Posted:
Updated:
THURSDAY: Nice and sunny with low humidity. Breezy at times. Highs near 88. Wind: NE 8-12 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows near 65. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with low humidity. Highs near 90. Wind: NE 4-8 mph.