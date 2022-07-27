TONIGHT: Rain helped cool us down significantly. We hit 100°F around noon for the 15th time Wednesday in Little Rock. As of 3pm, we dropped to the 70s. Tonight will be mild and muggy with rain dissipating after sunset across the area.

THURSDAY: It will be hot Thursday, but not as hot. More clouds mixed in with sun. High temps heat to the mid 90s with it feeling about 10 degrees hotter. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely in the afternoon and evening hours.

WHAT’S NEXT: Widespread and heavier rain is expected Friday and Saturday. Rain chances continue into Sunday as well. All in all, parts of Arkansas could get 2-3″ of rain, with some spots receiving more. North Arkansas is expected to get the heaviest of the rain. Temps drop to the 80s Friday into the weekend with sunshine and 90s back in the forecast next week.