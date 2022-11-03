THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with clear skies. But clouds will gradually move in during the morning. We will still see plenty of sunshine, though. Temperatures reach the mid-70s by midday.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: We will be partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon, and clouds will continue to increase into late-afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast, likely between 8 and 12 mph. Temperatures reach about 80 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with a continued southeast breeze. Overnight lows will be milder, likely in the lower 60s. Some may be in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Winds really ramp up during the day Friday, likely between 15 and 25 mph. Wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph at times. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. But despite the extra clouds, temperatures still soar into the lower 80s with that south wind.

Then into the late-afternoon, strong to severe storms begin to roll into western Arkansas. These will bring the threat for damaging wind and tornadoes, especially over western and southwest Arkansas. From there, this squall line quickly moves east. This will bring a continued risk for strong wind into central and eastern Arkansas.

*With this being a nighttime risk for severe weather, we should remember to stay weather aware and have a plan in place in case a tornado warning is issued during the night.

Storms move out around daybreak Saturday, leaving us clearer and cooler with highs near 70. But early next week, we return to the upper 70s with a chance for some more scattered showers and storms.