THURSDAY AFTERNOON: We remain sunny through the afternoon with that continued southwest wind. Temperatures climb all the way into the low-70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear into the night, dropping temperatures pretty quickly. It will still be cold, but far milder than recent mornings. So no frost or freeze is anticipated. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s.

FRIDAY: We continue to warm up through Friday and the upcoming weekend. Highs reach 80 Friday afternoon with sunshine. Some extra cloud coverage begins to move in late Friday night.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: We’ll start our Saturday with much milder temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Most will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s to start. Then by the afternoon, we reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. We remain partly cloudy Sunday with milder temperatures and more humidity. Highs reach the mid-80s. Then a cold front approaches Monday, sparking some scattered showers and storms that linger into Tuesday morning.