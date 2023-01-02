MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with cloudy skies and fog. Some areas of drizzle and light rain will also be possible during the morning. Temperatures start out mild, likely in the upper 60s to near 70. Temperatures remain in the lower 70s through late-morning with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Any additional sunshine into midday would strengthen storm potential in the afternoon. Storms will develop during the midday and early afternoon hours, strengthening some into midday. Tornadoes, damaging wind and some hail will be the main risk with our afternoon storms.

MONDAY EVENING & OVERNIGHT: Storms will likely continue to move through the state into the early evening. Storms could weaken some, though a second wave of stronger storms is expected during the overnight hours.

This round will also come with a tornado risk. So we must stay weather aware. Be sure you go to bed Monday night with a reliable source of weather information that can wake you up if necessary.

These overnight storms will also move slowly, which enhances our risk for flash flooding. Most of central and eastern Arkansas will see 1 to 3 inches of rain. But in some areas, we could see 3 to 6 inches of rain. If you encounter any flooded roadways Tuesday morning, do not try to drive through them.

For more details on our severe risk, click here.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: A few showers may linger in eastern Arkansas Tuesday morning. Otherwise, we’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.

Some clouds will be stubborn in the afternoon. But temperatures still reach the upper 60s. By the evening, we’ll see skies clearing out. This will drop temperatures to the mid-40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring abundant sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs will be closer to average, likely in the lower 50s. Showers return into the weekend with no additional risk for severe weather.