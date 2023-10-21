SATURDAY: A record could fall Saturday afternoon. I’m forecasting a high of 88° in Little Rock, and the record is 90°. The only reason I’m not forecasting 90°+ is because there will be some high clouds moving in during the afternoon. It will be breezy with a southwest wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be cooler than Saturday, but still warmer than normal. I’m forecasting mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Warm and dry weather will continue through mid-next week. Right now, it looks like we could see a cold front bring us rain and cooler temperatures by late next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

