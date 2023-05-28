TONIGHT: We will have another night of clear skies, calm winds, and low humidity. This will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 50s and low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Monday will also be warm, dry, and sunny. The warming trend will continue with high temperatures Monday near 90°.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Temperatures will continue to warm each day next week. I think we will see afternoon temperatures in the low 90s Tuesday through Friday next week. In the entire 7-day forecast I don’t see any widespread rain chances.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

