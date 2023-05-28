TONIGHT: We will have another night of clear skies, calm winds, and low humidity. This will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 50s and low 60s.
MEMORIAL DAY: Monday will also be warm, dry, and sunny. The warming trend will continue with high temperatures Monday near 90°.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Temperatures will continue to warm each day next week. I think we will see afternoon temperatures in the low 90s Tuesday through Friday next week. In the entire 7-day forecast I don’t see any widespread rain chances.
– Meteorologist Alex Libby
Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.