SUNDAY MORNING: We begin our Super Bowl Sunday with clear skies and calm wind. Temperatures warm up quickly with abundant sunshine. By midday, we reach the upper 50s to about 60.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures continue to climb into the afternoon as wind shifts out of the southwest. Highs reach the lower 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We’ll stay clear through the evening during those Super Bowl watch parties. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s around kickoff. Then by the time you’re heading home after the game, temperatures slip into the mid-40s.

MONDAY & BEYOND: By Monday morning, we’re mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with highs reaching the mid-60s. Then clouds thicken into Monday night.

For Valentine’s Day, look for clouds and widespread rain. But most of this will occur during the midday hours. By late-afternoon, most of this rain will move out. Rainfall totals should range from about a half inch to about 1.5″. Most of this will be in the western part of the state. Temperatures reach the mid-60s for highs.

We will be much drier for those planning to go out Tuesday night with their valentines. Then by Wednesday morning, temperatures slip to around 50. Then Wednesday, we climb into the low to mid-70s ahead of a strong to severe round of storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday.