FRIDAY MORNING: We begin our Friday with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, mostly in the mid and lower 60s. Through the morning, clouds gradually fade away. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s by midday.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Winds start to shift out of a more southeast direction later in the day. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s with low humidity.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few extra clouds build into the area overnight, though we do stay dry. Temperatures slip into the mid and upper 60s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with temperatures soaring into the afternoon. Highs reach the mid and upper 90s Saturday with perhaps a few isolated showers and storms later in the day. These may linger into Sunday as temperatures reach the mid-90s. Then a cold front moves through, bringing more fall-like weather into next week.