FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with only a very slight chance of a brief shower in southwest Arkansas. Highs in the mid-80s with lower humidity. Breezy with a northeast wind between 10 and 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind out of the northeast between 5 and 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind out of the northeast between 5 and 10 mph.