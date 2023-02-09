THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect abundant sunshine Thursday with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to about 60. No rain is expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clouds start to return to the forecast through Thursday evening. Then after midnight, an approaching disturbance will spark some light rain showers across parts of the state. Some light snow showers will be possible in our higher elevations. Temperatures slip into the mid and upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Expect cloudy skies to stay with us through most of Friday. Light showers will continue, though as temperatures climb during the day; we should see just plain light rain. Temperatures reach the mid and upper 40s.

For a more detailed look at how much snow is expected in our higher elevations, click here.

These light showers will continue spreading south through the evening hours, clearing us out a bit more across central Arkansas.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Saturday morning could bring a few more light rain showers to southern Arkansas with a few flurries. But again, temperatures will be too mild for impacts. For most, we’ll just see lingering clouds at times during the day Saturday.

For the rest of the weekend, we’re looking nice and dry. After a high near 50 on Saturday, we reach 60 on Sunday. Then clouds increase Monday ahead of showers and storms for Tuesday on Valentine’s Day.