TONIGHT: Clear skies, light winds, and dry air will make for a chilly night. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s across the state. If you live in a valley you might see temperatures drop into the upper 30s!

MONDAY: Even though the morning will start cold, temperatures will warm quickly. Prepare for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s! West wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm! A breezy southwest wind will warm temperatures into the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon. The skies will be mostly sunny.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Wednesday will be warm and more humid. A cold front will swing through Thursday and bring the risk of severe weather.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

