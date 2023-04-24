TODAY: Cold temperatures this morning will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a north wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase from west to east with temperatures cooling back into the 40s. East wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning with light rain possible in west Arkansas. Rain will begin to move into central Arkansas Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 50s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Heavy rain will impact Tuesday night into Wednesday. Thunderstorms with some severe are possible in far southwest Arkansas. Rain continues Thursday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!