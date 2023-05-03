TODAY: We will see another beautiful day across Arkansas today! Temperatures will start cool and warm into the upper 70s again. It will be mostly sunny with much lighter winds than the past few days!

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool temperatures again. Most will drop into the upper 40 and low 50s. This will likely be the last cool night for a while.

THURSDAY: A warm front will begin to enter the state from the west. This brings increasing clouds Thursday morning and the risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. There is a 30% chance for rain and a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather Thursday evening. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s with high humidity. South wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Warm and humid conditions will continue Friday and through the weekend. It will feel a lot more like summer. With the high humidity, there will also be afternoon pop-up thunderstorms chances every day.