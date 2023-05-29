It’s a comfortable Memorial Day morning. Humidity is not sky-high. The day started with low temperatures in the 60s and 50s across the state. Little Rock had a low temperature of . It will get to the low 80s at Noon, and then it will climb to the upper 80s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high of 88°. Not 90° today, but that is coming.

Rain is not in the forecast for Central Arkansas today. But an isolated shower is possible in far NWA. On Tuesday, the rain chance will be a little higher in West Arkansas, but it won’t reach Central Arkansas. With humidity rising, a shower might pop up Wednesday and Thursday in Central Arkansas, but that chance is 10% or less at this time.