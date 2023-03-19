TONIGHT: Monday morning will be just as cold, if not colder than Sunday morning. With calm winds and clear skies, temperatures will be able to drop into the 20s again.

MONDAY: Winds will be out of the south Monday, but it still won’t be very warm. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s and afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s. So, warmer than Sunday, but still colder than normal. The bright sunshine will make it feel nice.

TUESDAY: A warm front associated with our next storm system will move in from the west. It will bring us a 70% chance of showers and cloudy skies. The heaviest rain will arrive during the morning commute and be out of here by the evening commute. Temperatures will only get into the low 40s in Central Arkansas, but southern counties could get into the 60s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: That warm front will have passed through Arkansas by Wednesday. This means temperatures will rise quickly. We will be in the mid 70s Wednesday and near 80° by Thursday afternoon. Our next chance for thunderstorms will be Friday. Severe weather will be a possibility on Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.