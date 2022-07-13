WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect showers and storms to be gone by early afternoon, giving way to abundant sunshine. Highs reach the low and mid-90s in most cases. Heat advisories remain in effect over southern Arkansas where heat index values still reach 105.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We remain mostly clear into the night with temperatures in the lower and mid-70s. An isolated shower will be possible in extreme southern Arkansas, though most stay dry.

THURSDAY: Sunshine dominates into late-week, heating temperatures a bit each day. Highs reach the mid-90s on Thursday. No rain is anticipated. Heat index values reach the upper 90s to nearly 100.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Sunshine and heat continue to dominate into Friday and Saturday. Highs reach the upper 90s with heat index values well above 100. No rain is expected. But going into Sunday, a cool front approaches. This may spark a few more spotty storms Sunday into Monday, and perhaps cool temperatures back to the low and mid-90s early next week.