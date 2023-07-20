Arkansas is still under the big ridge of high pressure, but it has started to flatten and shrink south. So, the jetstream will be moving through North Arkansas today and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected there today. Central Arkansas will stay dry and hot today. A rain chance will not start for Central Arkansas until tonight (20%). There will be a higher rain chance tomorrow as the cold front moves through.
