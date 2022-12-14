TODAY: We will see a few mainly dry hours this morning before another line of showers moves across Arkansas. There could be a rumble of thunder within the heaviest showers, but no severe weather. The rain will move out in the afternoon and we will end the day with some sun! Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be our first sunny day all month! Temperatures will start out in the 30s in the morning and warm into the low 50s in the afternoon. It will be breezy with a west wind 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Noticeably colder with morning temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s with sunny skies. Still breezy with a west wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The weekend will remain cool, dry, and sunny. Our next chance for rain will arrive Monday. Right now it looks like it could start as a wintry mix across parts of Arkansas. Still too early for specifics.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

