AFTERNOON: The rest of your Monday will feature temperatures in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Northern Arkansas could see another round of light rain/sleet/snow, but accumulations are not likely.

TONIGHT: Clouds will quickly clear out tonight. This will allow for temperatures to drop quickly. Lows by Tuesday morning will be in the teens and low 20s.

TUESDAY: Behind that small low-pressure system we will see another push of cooler air. Many locations will only get into the upper 30s for high temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: By Wednesday we will warm into the 60s. Along with the warm temperatures, we will see a lot of rain on Thursday and Friday. We could see 2-4″ of rain by the weekend. There’s a chance we dry out in time for New Years’ celebrations.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.