Every county in Arkansas will be under an Excessive Heat Warning today. And by “every county” I mean Every County! Heat index values will reach or surpass 110° today. High temperatures will range from 98-106°. Little Rock will reach a high temperature of 102°.

So, the upper-level ridge of high pressure, aka the heat dome, is covering more than ½ of the country. It may shrink as the week goes on, but it will center more over Arkansas. So, the heat will only build through the rest of the week. A front will approach Saturday and spark a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon/evening before the front actually goes through Saturday night. That will push the ridge back to the west and let temperatures return closer to normal for Sunday and early next week.