Today is starting with a high chance of Freezing Rain in Central and much of South Arkansas with most places are starting off at or below 32° this morning. North AR is well below freezing with much lighter to no precipitation in places.

The threat of Freezing Rain will greatly diminish around 10 AM in Central Arkansas. But impacts will linger with this ice storm throughout the morning as power is gradually restored to south Arkansas.

Freezing rain continues to fall this Thursday morning. We’re in Pine Bluff checking out the conditions. Roads were clear on the way here from Little Rock. Some of the biggest concerns will be ice accumulation on power lines and trees. #arwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/sf3IYzBIXF — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) February 2, 2023

The Ice Storm Warning in Central & South Arkansas and the Winter Weather Advisory in North Arkansas expire at Noon. The Winter Weather Advisory in Southwest Arkansas expires at 9:00 a.m.

There may be a few showers in the evening with temperatures at least in the mid-30s, then after the rain moves out temperatures will fall into the 20s. Sunshine will return Friday.

Temperatures will warm up through the weekend and the start of next week.