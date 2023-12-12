TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit milder. Highs near 61. Wind: SSW 4-8 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows near 37. Wind: E 2-4 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Highs near 59. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.
by: Joel Young, CBM
