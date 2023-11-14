TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs near 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows near 48. Wind: NE 4-8 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the mid and upper 60s. Wind: NE 4-8 mph.
