TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with mostly clear skies and milder temperatures, mostly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Through the morning, we’ll see a few more clouds. Temperatures reach the lower 80s by midday.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect a few more clouds mixed with sun Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures still warm into the upper 80s. No rain is anticipated in central Arkansas, though a few stray showers will be possible in far northwest Arkansas.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We’ll see partly clear skies overnight with milder temperatures. A stray shower will be possible as well, especially into Wednesday morning. Still, most will stay dry.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: We’ll warm up quickly through the morning and midday hours, likely reaching the upper 80s by mid-afternoon. Then a cold front starts moving in. This will likely spark a few strong storms in the afternoon, which will spread east into the Arkansas Delta later in the evening.

A few of these could produce damaging wind, small hail and torrential rainfall. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of our state in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Some may dodge all these storms, though most will see between a tenth of an inch to perhaps 1.25″ by Thursday morning. Then we’re much cooler and drier into late-week.