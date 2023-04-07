FRIDAY: We begin our Friday with cloudy skies and chilly temperatures, mostly in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Through the day, some clouds will thin out. But we still remain partly to mostly cloudy with a breezy northeast wind between 10 and 20 mph. Highs only reach the lower 60s for the afternoon. A few isolated sprinkles or showers could be possible in southern Arkansas.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect partly sunny skies Saturday with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs reach the upper 60s. Then on Easter Sunday, we start out cool in the mid-50s. Expect mostly cloudy skies during the day with highs near 70.