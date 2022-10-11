TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect a few more clouds mixed with sun Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures still warm into the upper 80s. No rain is anticipated in central Arkansas, though a few stray showers will be possible in far northwest Arkansas.

TUESDAY NIGHT: We’ll see partly clear skies overnight with milder temperatures. A stray shower will be possible as well, especially into Wednesday morning. Still, most will stay dry.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll warm up quickly through the morning and midday hours, likely reaching the upper 80s by mid-afternoon. Then a cold front starts moving in. This will likely spark a few strong storms in the afternoon, which will spread east into the Arkansas Delta later in the evening.

Impacts: Torrential rain, damaging wind and small hail

Torrential rain, damaging wind and small hail Timing: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Threat Level: 1 out of 5 for all of Arkansas

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Skies clear out by Thursday morning, dropping temperatures into the mid-50. We stay breezy and sunny Thursday with highs reaching the upper 70s. Then we warm up Friday into Saturday ahead of our next cold front, which arrives Sunday. This will come with greater rain chances followed by much cooler, drier weather early next week.