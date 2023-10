WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Very warm. Highs near 88. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows near 69. Wind: SE 8-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light to moderate showers. Rain chances: 30%. Highs near 84. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.