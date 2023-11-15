WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Highs near 70. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows near 50. Wind: ENE 4-8 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Highs near 71. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
by: Joel Young, CBM
