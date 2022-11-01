TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with an increase in cloud coverage. But temperatures will still be chilly, mostly in the 40s and low-50s. Through the morning, we still warm up to the low-70s by midday. No rain is anticipated during the morning.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: As clouds thicken some in the afternoon, a few isolated sprinkles or perhaps a brief shower will be possible. This will bring very minimal amounts of moisture to the region, so most will see no rain with a few perhaps getting a couple hundredths of an inch.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few lingering sprinkles and showers may stick around into the evening. But then the clouds start to clear out, leaving us mostly clear by Wednesday morning. Temperatures slip into the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is on tap for Wednesday with milder temperatures. Winds remain out of the southeast, warming temperatures into the upper 70s. We’ll stay mostly sunny on Thursday with highs returning to the lower 80s. Winds pick up and clouds thicken Friday with highs in the lower 80s. Then showers and storms arrive Saturday with a cold front.