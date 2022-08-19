FRIDAY AFTERNOON: The sunshine continues Friday afternoon with no rainfall. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, likely into the upper 80s to perhaps 90. But humidity remains low, so it will at least be comfortable.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear into the night. But a few extra clouds may build in on Saturday morning. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Expect partly sunny skies Saturday as a warm front lifts into the region. This will import a bit more humidity and bring temperatures into the lower 90s. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible with highs in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: Rain chances ramp up Sunday as a cold front moves in. This front brings continued rain chances into early next week. Look for highs in the lower to mid-80s with some spots possibly even cooler due to rain. Some of this may even linger into mid-week.